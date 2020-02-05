New York senators pass opioid legislation package

State senators on Tuesday easily passed a package of opioid legislation aimed at fighting a drug epidemic that lawmakers say has touched communities across New York.

Lawmakers in the Legislature's upper chamber passed more than 15 bills on a range of issues tied to opioid issues. The measures include training on drug addiction and increasing access to a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

One bill, if passed by the Assembly and signed by the governor, would require that clinical social workers, psychologists and licensed mental health counselors undergo training or course work on how best to prevent or address drug addiction.

