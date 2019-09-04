New York sends help for Dorian efforts in North Carolina

New York is sending a task force of water rescue personnel to North Carolina to help with the storm effort.

The 34-member team was deployed Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York. It's comprised of 21 fire protection specialists, six DEC forest rangers and others from local agencies.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit shore early Friday morning.

Cuomo said, in part: "New York understands all too well the destruction that extreme weather can cause, and we will always step up to help our fellow states in times of need."