New York spending big bucks to improve libraries

New York is shelling out millions of dollars to help improve public libraries.

The State Education Department gave $34 million in aid to 251 public libraries for construction and renovation projects.

The funds will help libraries build new buildings or additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, meet energy efficiency standards, improve accessibility, and provide meeting spaces for community needs.

Nearly $1.4 million of that went to the North Country.

New York City got the largest award of more than $10.5 million.

Click here to see a complete list of all the awards and projects on the State Library's website.