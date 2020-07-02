New York state senator tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of the state Senate says a New York City senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Thursday news release by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, state Sen. Julia Salazar, who represents Brooklyn neighborhoods including Bushwick, has tested positive for COVID-19.

At least a half dozen other state lawmakers in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since this spring: including two New York City Assembly members.

Salazar has posted numerous photos on social media in recent weeks that shows her at rallies and handing out masks, hand sanitizer and food to New Yorkers.

