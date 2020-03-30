New York state surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths

New York has surpassed 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, less than a month after the first case was detected in the state.

The virus has torn through New York City and its suburbs with frightening speed. Most of the deaths have happened in a span of just a few days.

New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776.

The total number of statewide deaths isn't expected to be released until Monday.

But with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/29/2020 9:54:12 PM (GMT -4:00)