New York students plan to join climate strike

Local students and community members are planning a climate strike this Friday.

In Northern New York, students from Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid and Keene high schools will join college students at Riverside Park in Saranac Lake.

It's part of the Global Climate Strike. Activists around the world and around our region will rally, demanding lawmakers at local, state, federal and international levels take action.

Groups are calling for an end to using fossil fuels, and to boost renewable energy and investment in sustainable farming.