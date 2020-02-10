New York sues over ouster from Global Entry program

New York state officials have filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security's move to block New York residents from participating in Global Entry and other programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at airports and borders.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Manhattan charges that the federal government's decision to boot New Yorkers from so-called trusted traveler programs is “a punitive measure intended to coerce New York into changing its policies.”

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

