New York takes aim at underage drinking

New York state agencies plan to crack down on underage drinking next month.

The State Liquor Authority and the DMV are joining local law enforcement. They'll conduct underage drinking checks at licensed retailers suspected of selling alcohol to minors. They include bars, restaurants, liquor and grocery stores. The liquor authority will visit 500 locations with help from those other agencies.

The sweeps are part of Operation Prevent campaign. That runs all year to stop youth drinking and fake ID use.

Since the summer, the governor's office says 426 people were ticketed in sweeps throughout the state, including the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

People under 21 caught with fake IDs can be ticketed and have their licenses suspended or revoked for up to a year.

Businesses charged with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and they can lose their licenses.