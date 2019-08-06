New York to allow cameras on school bus stop arms

A bill signed into law Tuesday will allow New York state to install cameras on the stop arms of schools buses to catch drivers who illegally pass them.

State transportation officials estimate drivers illegally go by stopped school buses tens of thousands of times each day in New York.

In 2018, police issued more than 850 tickets during a one-day crackdown.

Drivers caught on camera passing a stopped school bus would face fines of $250.

"No parent should ever have to worry that their child's bus ride to and from school is anything other than safe and easy," Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, said in a statement. "By signing this measure into law, we are providing school districts the tools they need to hold reckless drivers accountable and advancing New York State's bold initiatives to keep our schoolchildren safe."