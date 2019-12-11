New York to ban aerial use of pesticide

New York is prohibiting the aerial spraying of an agricultural pesticide that can harm the nervous systems of infants and young children.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directing the state Department of Environmental Conservation to ban nearly all uses of the pesticide by December 2020. But New York will allow the spraying of the pesticide on apple tree trunks until July 2021.

Lawmakers in April approved a bill to ban the pesticide by Dec. 2021.

Environmental groups have since pushed Cuomo to act to ban the pesticide, known as chlorpyrifos. It's used on golf courses and crops including corn, soybeans and broccoli.

Apple farmers have argued that it's the only pesticide available for use against pests such as the rosy apple aphid.

