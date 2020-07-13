New York to require tracking info from travelers

Starting Tuesday, all travelers entering New York state must fill out a new form to help track coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says if an airline passenger from one of the country's hot spots wants to come to New York, they need to fill out paperwork about where they came from and where they plan to go before leaving the airport.

He says teams at New York airports will inspect those forms.

The governor says if a person fails to do this they will be subject to a $2,000 fine and could be ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.

Cuomo calls the virus returning to New York via air travelers a very real threat.

"None of this is pleasant but we've been through this before. We went through this. We can't be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing the virus again," said Cuomo, D-New York.

He says airlines are aware of the requirement and will inform passengers before they get on the aircraft.

Cuomo says travelers using other forms of transportation, like cars or trains, must complete the travelers' form as well.

Those forms will eventually be available online.