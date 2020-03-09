New York virus count tops 100; universities suspend classes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers.

The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City.

Cuomo said early Sunday that the state has 105 cases.

A Westchester County school district has closed after a middle school faculty member tested positive, and Columbia and Hofstra universities have canceled classes.

3/8/2020 11:37:25 PM (GMT -4:00)