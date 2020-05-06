New Yorkers to see changes in primary voting

A New York judge has ruled that canceling the presidential primary in New York this year would be unconstitutional but voters will see some changes.

The date has been moved to June 23 and some polling places closed due to the pandemic.

The governor is encouraging voters to apply for absentee voting, allowing all voters to use the temporary illness option.

This changes things for the Clinton County Board of Elections which is now scrambling to get things in place.

Options for absentee voting will be sent to all 18,000 registered Democratic voters in the county.

The county is also looking for polling inspectors. Most of the previous inspectors are retirees and considered at risk.

"We have had some inspectors decline to work this year because of the COVID. Right now, we are scrambling. Today was a scramble day to make sure we can use these polling sites and make sure we can get the polling inspectors, that's why we decided to go down to one site per town," said Mary Dyer of the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Due to the expected high volume of absentee ballots that will be sent in, Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to the governor, said it could take days for the results to be called from an election.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's too early to tell what will happen come November.