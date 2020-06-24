New York votes after primary season like no other

Tuesday was Election Day for voters in New York's North Country.

On the ballot was the choice for the democratic nomination for President, and in Plattsburgh, the race for the cities Mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Colin Read is facing two challengers. Results from paper ballots, and early voting have been collected, and Christopher C. Rosenquest is in the lead collecting 342 votes, or 55.55%. Read received 177 votes, or 28.23%. Tenzin Dorjee got 16.75% of the vote, with 105 votes. There were 3 write in votes.

There were 630 total ballots counted Tuesday, from in-person voting and in-person early voting. Official results for Plattsburgh's Democratic candidate for mayor, will not be released until July 1.