New York wants to buy your guns, no questions asked

The state of New York wants your guns and will pay you for them.

Bullets in a gun magazine, Photo Date: 3/16/2015 (MGN / Photo: Samuel Weldin / US Navy)

A gun buy-back event is planned for Thursday in Plattsburgh.

City police and the Attorney General's Office will buy any guns you don't want with no questions asked.

They'll pay 25-dollars for non-working guns, $50 for rifles and shotguns, $75 for handguns, $100 for semiautomatic assault weapons.

The starts at 9 A.M. and ends at 1 P.M. and will be held at the Crete Center in Plattsburgh.