New Yorkers arrested after N.H. drug bust

Two New York men are in jail after being arrested for selling drugs.

This ends a nearly 4-month long investigation into drug sales in the Claremont, New Hampshire area.

Police say earlier this week, they found a large amount of crack cocaine, $13,000 in cash, and four guns at a home on School Street. One of those gun was reportedly stolen from Keene.

As a result, they arrested Christopher Fields and Antwaun Tucker.

But they may not be the only people busted as police say they expect to make more arrests.