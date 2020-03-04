New Yorkers arrested after N.H. drug bust

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) Two New York men are in jail after being arrested for selling drugs.
This ends a nearly 4-month long investigation into drug sales in the Claremont, New Hampshire area.
Police say earlier this week, they found a large amount of crack cocaine, $13,000 in cash, and four guns at a home on School Street. One of those gun was reportedly stolen from Keene.
As a result, they arrested Christopher Fields and Antwaun Tucker.
But they may not be the only people busted as police say they expect to make more arrests.