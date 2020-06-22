New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday

New Yorkers will head to the polls on Tuesday, but at the federal level, there's little at stake.

Our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura explains what role your vote Tuesday could play in presidential politics and what to watch for moving forward.

Former Vice President Joe Biden already secured enough delegates to win the nomination, but delegates to the party convention are still on the ballot. Those sent to the convention will weigh-in on the party platform, rules for the next race and key milestones moving forward.

As far as the other half of the ticket, Biden has promised to pick a woman as his vice president. He will likely want to announce his pick before the convention on August 17. That was supposed to be in mid-July but it was postponed. It's unclear how much of it will be virtual.

The Republican convention will be held a week later in Charlotte for setting their party platform. President Trump will accept the nomination in Jacksonville at a party there.

So far there are four debates planned this fall:

-Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame

-Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan

-Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

-And a VP debate on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah