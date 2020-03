New York leaders are hosting a Coronavirus Tele-Townhall Friday evening.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, State Senator Betty Little, and Assemblyman Billy Jones will be online to answer your questions from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Any unanswered questions will be sent to the right office.

You can call in at 1-646-876-9923 or online by clicking here.