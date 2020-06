Early voting in New York starts Saturday in for the Democratic primary, but in the wake of coronavirus, there will be some changes.

Each town will only offer one polling place.

Each polling place will require social distancing measures and poll pads will be wiped in between each voter

The Governor has allowed anyone to use absentee ballots, but you need to have your application in for the absentee ballot to the board of elections postmarked by next Tuesday, June 16th.

