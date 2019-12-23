New York's new public campaign funding system on the books

A plan to root out corruption by using public money to fund campaigns in New York is moving forward.

A commission of political appointees hashed out a system to spend up to $100 million in public funds on elections.

Lawmakers had until Sunday to return for a rare special session to outright reject the plan. They did not do that.

The plan has drawn scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats alike who are expected to fine-tune the plan's details next year. And lawmakers will have time to make changes: Commissioners delayed the program four years for state legislative races and six years for statewide races.

