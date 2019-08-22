New access to popular NH bike trail

Walkers, runners and bikers now have a new way to access a popular trail in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The Mascoma River Greenway is a 2.5-mile paved trail between Lebanon and West Lebanon.

It was built over the last few years, but accessing it in some areas was difficult.

So, the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital teamed up with the Upper Valley Trail Alliance and others to build a handicapped-accessible path next to the hospital's parking lot. And it connects to the Greenway.

"Recreation is trying to get people outside and active and you wouldn't think of it but a hospital is doing the same thing. We are trying to have preventive medicine that happens here. So, all the residents who live here at this hospital, giving them an opportunity for doctors to say, 'Hey, it would be good for you to get out and move a little bit and here's a good way for you to do it. It's right outside your backdoor,'" said Paul Coats of Lebanon Recreation and Parks.

Sections of the Mascoma River Greenway are still being worked on. When it's done, the paved trail with be 4 miles long and will connect to the Northern Rail Trail which extends to the state capital in Concord. It's the longest rail trail in New Hampshire.