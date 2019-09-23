New advances have science fiction starting to become reality

Science fiction is starting to become a reality, from cars that drive themselves to robots that learn on their own. Spurring these innovations are new improvements in artificial intelligence.

Swiss engineers created a robot that can walk or roll in every direction. It also has brain power thanks to artificial intelligence or AI. The engineers programmed the robot with certain movements, but eventually, the robot taught itself to do a rollerblading motion. That ability to learn and react could lead to a host of possibilities.

"At some point, you might just want to say, 'Here's a package, please deliver it to this door.' And the robot needs to figure out then based on the stairs that it might have to climb or the grass that it might have to walk over exactly how to achieve this goal," said Stelian Coros with ETH Zurich.

In Brooklyn, New York, the company Optimus Ride is launching self-driving vehicles that can transport workers at an office park. The cars use sensors and cameras to navigate the road.

"All of the technology that we're developing utilizes artificial intelligence. That's allowed us to process a lot of things about predicting how people behave, predicting how pedestrians walk, predicting how bicyclists will maneuver in a lane," said Ryan Chin, the CEO and co-founder of Optimus Ride.

It's not just self-driving cars. AI could one day lead to autonomous flying machines and submarines. Chin says advances still need to be made. Right now autonomous vehicles only work well in a controlled environment.

"Our view is that self-driving is going to be very difficult in places like driving around in Times Square, for example, in a snowstorm," Chin said.

Syracuse University Assistant Professor Ingrid Erickson says the technology in self-driving cars has a ways to go before it can make the judgment calls that people do.

"You need that to be kinda built up and increasingly tested and tested and tested over and over again so that there are no error rates," Erickson said.

That testing is underway.