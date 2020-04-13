New alphabetized system begins for unemployment claims

State leaders say they're working to fix a technical issue that may have prevented some people from filing for unemployment over the weekend.

The Vermont Department of Labor says people have until this Friday evening at 4:30 p.m. to file their weekly claims for the time period of April 5-11.

The department is implementing an alphabetized system to handle weekly claims and inquiries.

Last names beginning with A-E are up first on Monday.

Anyone looking to file a weekly claim over the phone through the department's automated line can call at any time. The phone system is open for 24 hours on Sunday and 5 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.