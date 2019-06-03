New app to help South Burlington survey residents

Starting Monday South Burlington residents have a new way of weighing in on community issues.

The Consensus app is the first-of-its kind in the country according to developers. It allows South Burlington residents to create a profile and then answer questions posed by the city. The app uses block chain technology to make sure residents' information remains secure and keep non-residents from skewing results.

Leaders at the launch Monday praised the city's willingness to try something innovative to engage more citizens in community issues.

"It may very well capture a voice that we don't always hear, and those are sort of the busy millenials or families who don't have time to come to a city council," said South Burlington City Council President Helen Riehle.

The city is working with a Canadian company but all the questions posed to citizens come from the city leaders. The first ones we saw when we logged in were about local transportation issues.

To log in you need to confirm identification with an ID and photo. The city hopes all residents will participate.