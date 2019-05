For those hoping to spend more time outside exploring the Green Mountains this summer, learning more about the trees and forest management might bring a deeper connection to the woods.

Vermont Forest, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner, Michael Snyder, has penned a column called "Woods Whys" for years. He recently turned those essays into a new book, "Woods Whys: An Exploration of Forests and Forestry."

Galen Ettlin spoke with Snyder about the new effort.