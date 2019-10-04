'Button up' incentives aimed at helping state meet climate goals

Drafty homes waste heat and increase carbon emissions. A statewide campaign is designed to help Vermonters "button up" but will it be enough to help the state meet its environmental goals?

The cold weather is a great reminder to not only button up your coats, but your homes. People gathered in Barre at the Aldrich Library Thursday to discuss the statewide Button Up Vermont campaign.

The state has been urging people for years to increase their heating efficiency and reduce carbon emissions by sealing up leaks and beefing up insulation.

"There's a goal that the Legislature set a few years ago that talks about 80,000 homes being buttoned up by 2020. We know we're not going to reach that goal, but that's the kind of magnitude we're talking about," said Rebecca Foster, director of Efficiency Vermont.

Those taking part in promoting weatherization efficiency know they are not meeting their climate goals to make a large reduction in carbon emissions. Now, they're implementing a new incentive program for middle class Vermonters. For those who qualify, Efficiency Vermont is offering to pay up to 50 percent of a project, with a cap of $2,000.

"Oftentimes, these households are overlooked and they make too much money to qualify for the low-income program yet don't have that extra dollar each month to put forth towards weatherizing their homes," said Lauren Grimley, the energy efficiency manager at Vermont Gas.

Efficiency Vermont says the state has the second oldest housing stock in the country with a lot of leaky farm houses that have not been touched in decades. These houses are some of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions.

"As an energy efficiency utility, we already team up with the state in achieving their aggressive 90 percent by 2050. So just increasing weatherization on our end, we're just going to continue to work with the state and all our energy efficiency partners, like Efficiency Vermont and Burlington Electric, to get the state to its goals," Grimley said.

Officials say Vermont has weatherized about 27,000 homes over the past ten years. At this rate, it will take about another 20 years to weatherize all 80,000 homes.