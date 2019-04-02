New campaign compares texting behind the wheel to drunk driving

DeeDee Gonzalez is finally able to play with her dogs in her backyard, even squatting down low to pet them.

Two years ago, she was hit head-on by a driver who was texting. She spent months in a wheelchair and then learning how to walk again.

"That person almost killed me," Gonzalez said. "Those few seconds of looking at the phone almost took my life."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nine people are killed every day as a result of distracted driving and more than 1,000 people are injured.

Many of the distractions come from smartphones. This month, AAA rolled out a public service campaign to get drivers' eyes back on the road. A commercial first shows a driver holding a beer, and then holding a cellphone. The track voice-over says, "You wouldn't do that, so why would you do this?"

AAA says juxtaposing those two driving behaviors is critical. "Don't drive intoxicated. Don't drive intexicated," the commercial says.

"People who would never get behind the wheel after drinking but don't think twice about getting behind the wheel and using that smartphone to text or email somebody," said Doug Shupe of AAA.

In fact, a recent survey finds 97 percent of drivers say texting or emailing behind the wheel is a serious safety threat. But among those same drivers, 45 percent admit to reading a text or email behind the wheel within the last month and 35 percent admit to sending a text or email.

"I'm held together by metal," Gonzalez said, pointing at her X-rays.

She now has screws and plates holding her pelvis and right femur together.

"There's nothing on your phone that's more important than my life or someone else's life. There's just not," Gonzalez said.

She doesn't think she'll ever be able to ski or run again and expects she'll always walk with a limp.

Eighty-eight percent of drivers believe distracted driving is on the rise.