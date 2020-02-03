New chief of Bennington nonprofit ready to begin work

A Vermont man is poised to become the new leader of a nonprofit organization that helps provide social assistance in the Bennington area.

Scott Winslow will begin work Monday as the new executive director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services Inc., whose programs include medical, dental, food, insurance and financial assistance. The organization's board chose Winslow, of Shaftsbury, because of his extensive professional experience and familiarity with the organization. He was chosen from around 30 applicants.

Winslow served on the organization's board for 3-1/2 years before becoming coordinator of its Kitchen Cupboard, the largest food distribution place in southern Vermont.

