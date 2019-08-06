New citizens sworn in at Camp Johnson ceremony

A major milestone for dozens of new Vermonters Tuesday in Colchester as they were sworn in as new citizens of the United States of America.

Danielle Savard was among 35 new Americans from 16 countries that took the Oath of Allegiance at Camp Johnson. "I just feel a ton of relief and a ton of joy. I'm excited to be here and... I feel present," he said.

"I have a four year old daughter. I love being here, I've been here a long time and it just seemed like the right time to do it." said Alastair Hayes, another new citizen.

Governor Phil Scott attended the naturalization ceremony and welcomed the new Americans to the Green Mountain State. "My fellow Americans and Vermonters, congratulations to all of you and thank you again for having me. It is truly, truly an honor to see you all here," Scott said.

The new citizens were surrounded by friends and family members, all proud to welcome them to the United States. They become Americans at a time when the country is deeply divided along political lines over immigration policy, but those we spoke with aren't worried here.

"It hasn't really mattered what side people are on politically here in Vermont -- that people are neighbors, they are community and there's a lot of them with similar values. I don't really feel that division here in my heart," Savard said.

"With the situation what it is right now, it's better for me to get citizenship and I could be secure with my daughter and my wife -- she's American -- so I get the chance to go back and to come here whenever we want," Hayes said.

Some even registered to vote right after the ceremony. A chance to participate in American democracy as the country struggles to work out the differences.