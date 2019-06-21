New citizens take oath at Ethan Allen Homestead

Fourteen Vermonters officially became American citizens Friday.

The new Americans were from 11 different countries including Bhutan, Turkey, Nepal and Haiti. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington. Judge Geoffrey Crawford administered the Oath of Allegiance to the new citizens.

Many of the new citizens have been in Vermont for a few years and say they are excited they can finally vote. "It's a heart warming feeling right now, especially the time and age and what we are going through. I am proud. I am proud to be an American now, and I'm proud that I live in Vermont and live in this country," said Arunima Dasgupta from India.

Representatives were available to assist the new American citizens with registering to vote and starting the process of getting a passport.