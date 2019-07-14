Work to transform former church to "Jenna's House" begins

This week, work begins on a new community center in Johnson and we got an exclusive look inside the space.

A local non-profit, Jenna's Promise, recently purchased the former St. John the Apostle Church. The family who founded the organization is calling the property Jenna's House, named after their daughter, who died of an overdose in February.

They say the first step in the transformation is giving the outside of the building a makeover.

"The Department of Corrections has a program that they come in an help for the labor for little or nothing. It's a great program. They've already looked at the building. They're going to paint it, they're going to do all the work it needs on the outside and the steps. So that's really exciting," said Greg Tatros, of Jenna's Promise.

