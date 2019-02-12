New commuter bus service proposed for Barre and Burlington

Green Mountain Transit is launching a new bus service for commuters between Burlington and Barre with help from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

The Times Argus reports the proposed Barre LINK Express would travel between the two cities twice a day on weekdays with stops in Richmond and Waterbury.

GMT Director of Transportation Jon Moore says the route would be paid for by the Agency of Transportation as part of a three-year pilot project.

If approved, the new service would launch March 25.

The AOT is in the process of moving more than 300 employees to Barre City Place.

Barre City Manager Steve Mackenzie says the bulk of employees are expected to arrive in phases over the next six months.

