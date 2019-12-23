New competition in holiday movie craze

'Tis the season for laughter, holiday cheer and movies. This year, millions of people are finding "comfort and joy" watching Christmas movies on networks and streaming services. And as their popularity grows, so does the demand for more.

Wherever you look, merry movies are dominating the airwaves.

"The Christmas TV wars are on each and every year but I feel like they've gotten even bigger," said Angelique Jackson of Variety Magazine.

Jackson says it's all about original content and this year, the competition is fierce.

"You have Hallmark and Lifetime that have really cornered the market on Christmas TV movies but now you have Netflix, Freeform even ABC network getting into the game," she said.

Some 85 million people watched a Hallmark Christmas movie in 2018. This year, the network released a record 40 movies. Lifetime added 20 and Netflix has six.

"Everyone is starting to get in on this game in different ways," Jackson said. "You have Freeform, who's trying to be a lot more diverse and include casts of color, LGBTQ characters and, I think, that is where we're seeing this going."

In the DeMatteo house, holiday movies are a family affair. It's quality time together to celebrate the magic of the holidays.

"It's like a little bit of Christmas morning every single day leading up to Christmas," Danielle DeMatteo said.

Stars of these holiday hits, like Rose McIver from the popular Netflix franchise "A Christmas Prince," agree.

"People want to watch. It resonates with them and I think people want to see something that makes them feel good," McIver said.

Whether you're looking for love or a holiday miracle, this feel-good TV is a Christmas tradition that's here to stay.

The Christmas craze doesn't stop with movies, Hallmark and Lifetime offer merchandise like holiday movie pajamas, wine totes and blankets. For Hallmark, there's also a podcast and movie checklist app.