New details on Newport shooting that left 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

Police have released new details about a murder-suicide in Newport that left two men dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened on School Street Monday morning. When police arrived, they found three people in the house had been shot.

Vermont State Police now say Kevin Atkins, 38, died of gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso, and that it was a homicide.

They say Paul Brown, 51, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and it was suicide.

Investigators believe Brown shot his stepdaughter Nicole Atkins, 29, and her husband, Kevin Atkins, and then turned the gun on himself. Nicole and Kevin's three young children, ages 6, 5 and 2, were home at the time.

They say it's still unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say Nicole Atkins is still at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center being treated for gunshot wounds to her chest and neck. They say her prognosis is good.

Her children are with family members.