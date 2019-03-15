New details on North Country murder

The North Country man charged with murdering his girlfriend remains behind bars as New York State Police continue their investigation into Wednesday morning's shooting in Au Sable Forks.

Police say David Bova killed his girlfriend, Magen Goyette, 30, by shooting her in the head through the passenger window of a pickup truck she was in.

Early autopsy results show Goyette died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

And we know the weapon police say Bova used to kill Goyette. Officers say Bova used a 9 mm high-point rifle.

Investigators say Bova crashed his car into some trees. Soon after, we're told Goyette pulled up in a truck driven by her mother. Bova is accused of walking up to the truck and shooting Goyette through the window and then taking off.

Bova is charged with second-degree murder. He's due in court Monday.