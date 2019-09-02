New details on Thunder Road crash that landed 2 in hospital

The nation's site of excitement turned frightening Sunday as spectators watched a car fly off the track and hit two race officials at Thunder Road.

Our Ike Bendavid was at the track in Barre Monday where he learned that police have opened an investigation into the crash.

The crash happened during a qualifying lap on Sunday which means it wasn't during one of the heat races.

Witnesses say three cars were going into the turn when one went over the retaining wall, hitting two track officials and sending them to the hospital.

According to Thunder Road's Facebook posts, one official was released from the hospital and one went into surgery Sunday night. We have no update on their conditions but we are told their injuries were not life-threatening.

Monday, people were packing up after expecting to stay the whole weekend for racing. One witness who says she has been going to the track for several decades says the crash was something she has never seen before in her years of attending Thunder Road.

"It's hard to say-- it's a part of racing, it just happened so quick. It's a shame," said Teresa Berkley of Plainfield. "Racing is a part of bumping, crashing, that's what.... we don't want people to get hurt but we look for the bumping and stuff like that. It was just one of those things and it was a shame it happened."

It's still unclear if the season will continue and if there will be any legal action taken.

Witnesses we spoke with Monday were not pointing fingers at anyone. Race fans are passionate about their sport but no one blamed a driver or even conditions on the track. Everyone is waiting for the information expected to come out with the investigation.

WCAX News has been told the names of the people involved in the crash, but right now Thunder Road is not commenting, so we're not releasing them.