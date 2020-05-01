New details on deadly shootout in Burlington

Many questions remain in the murder of Steven Martin. Burlington Police say Martin died after a gunfight at his home late Sunday night

We know that one person is in custody but police say they are still searching for at least one more person and trying to figure out a motive.

A memorial now sits at the steps of a home that was covered in crime scene tape a few days ago.

Late Sunday night, police responded to a call on North Avenue in the city's Old North End that two men pushed their way into the building and multiple shots were fired.

When they arrived and secured the scene, they found Steven Martin, 38, critically injured.

"That team got prepared to enter and only then did they realize that there was a person inside who had been shot," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Police say there had been an exchange of gunfire between Martin and the suspects. His family was home at the time. Martin was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Burlington Police and Vermont State Police spent Monday going through evidence and putting together a timeline of events.

"Using that we have we were able to identify a suspect," Murad said.

That suspect is Octavious Allen-Napier, 25.

Wednesday, police searched a home in Winooski connected to Allen-Napier. He was wanted on federal firearms violations and state probation violations. He was arrested after a brief pursuit on Interstate 89.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies searched the side of the highway for evidence. We don't know what they found.

"It's believed there may have been evidence that may have been discarded from the vehicle during that brief pursuit," Murad said.

Police say Allen-Napier is associated with Martin's death but it's still unclear exactly how.

"I can't currently provide that kind of clarity. I can say we believe him to be associated with that homicide," Murad said.

Burlington Police say they do not believe this is drug-related and that everyone involved knew each other. It's still not clear how.

And while one person is in custody, Murad says police are still looking for another suspect. They did not release a name or description of that other suspect.

Martin's wife told WCAX News that Steven Martin was a family man who loved spending time with his four kids and loved music. She said he was a loving husband and called him the best dad and said they miss him.

Burlington Police said murders are rare in the city and the state and crews are working around the clock to find those responsible.