New e-cigarette rules expected to slam Vt. vape shops

New restrictions on e-cigarettes are now in effect in Vermont, but vape shops say it's hurting their bottom lines.

The three new laws include a 92 percent tax on all e-cigarette products, a heavy restriction for the online sale of e-cigarettes, and raising the legal smoking age from 18 to 21.

"Limiting youth access to tobacco products by making it harder to obtain is an effective strategy. There are studies showing that raising the age works, but we are excited to see what it does here in Vermont," said Rhonda Williams with the Vermont Department of Health.

The new laws are designed to make it much harder for such products to fall into the hands of children and young adults.

The Artisan Vapor Company doesn't sell its products to underage customers, but co-owner Shawn Nelson worries about how the other laws will impact their business. "I think the age thing was great. The 92 percent is business crushing. There have been states that have done it at 40 percent and it closed a third of their small businesses because of it, so you can imagine what 92 percent will do in a small state with not a high population," he said.

All Vermont vaping shops are required to keep track of how many vape products they sell and to whom, and report it to the state. But Nelson says he couldn't get any lawmakers in Montpelier to listen to their side of the story. "And I made many attempts -- written, phone -- to speak to them and tell them how this would jeopardize many jobs in Vermont, and businesses. And there's not one Vape Shop in Vermont, to my knowledge, that have ever gotten a warning or citation for selling to underage kids," he said.

Vermont already has the second lowest percentage of people who vape in the country, and advocates hope these new laws encourage some of them to quit.