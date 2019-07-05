New effort to bring businesses to downtown St. Johnsbury

Many Vermont communities face decreasing property values, an aging population and rising costs of living. But St. Johnsbury says they have hope to revitalize their downtown. Our Ike Bendavid checked in on the development.

Right in the middle of downtown St Johnsbury, an old hardware store is being transformed into a distillery and tasting room.

"It's kind of a destination piece," Brendan Hughes said. "We are going to attract a lot of people for foot traffic here in the center of downtown."

Hughes is a co-owner of the St. Johnsbury Distillery. The business produces Vermont-made rum and has been running for several years. But Hughes says bringing business to downtown St. Johnsbury could be the start of an economic boom for the area.

"So, we are really invested in the town where our original goals come from," Hughes said. "How can we boost the economy here in the town, create jobs and create a destination for tourism?"

Right now, Hughes is looking for development to join him in the area.

The town says that could happen soon.

"We are right at that point. It really feels like it's a big tipping point for the town," St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said.

Whitehead says the town applied for tax increment financing, what's also called creating a TIF district. He says this would promote private downtown development by giving the town a bond to make public improvements that would make it easier for private projects to happen. If all goes well, tax growth from the development would pay off the bond while taxes for the residents would stay the same.

"It's up to the town to identify projects and gather voter support," Whitehead said.

It's unclear which spaces the town is looking to develop but Whitehead says they are in talks with developers with the goal of retail and office space on the ground level and housing.

"Probably the same slew of characters that everybody is looking for as far as growing within our downtown," Whitehead said.

But Hughes remains hopeful as he tries to lead the way in St. Johnsbury.

"TIF would definitely be beneficial in that sense," he said. "Get developers here and really excited about downtown St. Johnsbury."