New effort to get autism diagnosed earlier

When Tanner Troy was missing developmental milestones as a toddler, his doctor recommended he be evaluated.

"He was babbling, no words at all," mom Tianna Canady said.

Tanner was diagnosed with autism at 2.5 years old.

But not all children in the U.S. are diagnosed as early as they can be. That's something Autism Speaks is hoping to change.

"Screening can be done as early as 16 to 24 months. Autism can be diagnosed as early as 2 years, yet in the United States, the average age of diagnosis is 5 years old," said Lisa Goring of Autism Speaks.

The new campaign, which features Julia, the Sesame Street muppet with autism, hopes to lower the age of diagnosis.

Autism Speaks also wants to reach Hispanic and African American communities where studies show children are diagnosed at later ages.

"We want to make sure that parents are empowered with the information that they need so all children are screened, and, if necessary, get the diagnosis and supports that they may need," Goring said.

Tanner started an early intervention program immediately after his diagnosis. His mother believes it made all the difference.

"He is more social. He is able to do a lot of things on his own," Canady said. "If he didn't have that, he might be 5 years old today with no words."

Canady says parents know their children and should reach out for help if they have any concerns about development.

Television PSAs for the new campaign will be released this summer.

