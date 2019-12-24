New emissions regulations in New York

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has new plans this week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says new regulations governing power plants are meant to improve air quality and protect public health in New York.

The rules affect peak-use power plants. Cuomo's office says older plants give off too many polluting emissions. The new rules are aimed at phasing out older technology in power plants across the state. Plant owners have the option to meet the standards by installing emission-free renewable energy or energy storage.