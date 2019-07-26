New energy-efficiency rebates aimed at middle-class Vermonters

More middle-class Vermonters are getting financial help to button up their homes, save money and reduce their energy usage.

On a hot summer day in Jericho, Graham Dowie's home is staying cool, and there isn't even an air conditioner in sight. "We open the house up in the morning, get all the air in, then close it up and it stays cool all day," Dowie said.

They recently made weatherization improvements -- including insulation work -- to tighten up leaky spots in his house. You won't notice the work at a glance, but he says they've felt a big difference. "The improvement was pretty dramatic. We noticed that right away," Dowie said.

He was also pleasantly surprised when, as work was wrapping up in July, he got a call from Efficiency Vermont telling him new rebates covered $3,000 of his upgrades. Leaving his family with about $3,400 to pay instead of $6,400.

"There are substantial cost savings for families that take these steps," said Rebecca Foster with Efficiency Vermont.

At a press conference Friday, Efficiency Vermont touted $2.6 million of new funding for families like Dowie's. Moderate-income Vermonters who previously wouldn't have qualified for rebates, and loan rates that were only available to low-income households. Efficiency Vermont hopes to sign up 3,000 participants in the next 18 months. Money to pay for this program came from Efficiency Vermont.

The state utility is making its own efficiency upgrades, tightening up their business expenses, at the Scott Administration's request. "This is good governance at work," said Vt. Public Service Commissioner June Tierney.

Dowie says the extra rebates meant he didn't have to try to cut costs by doing the work himself. "That got it done sooner. It got it done probably better than I would have done it," he said.

Click here for details on whether your household qualifies for the new rebates.

