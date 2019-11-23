New expansion planned for Burlington airport

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that Burlington International Airport will receive a $10 million Airport Improvement Program grant for a terminal building project to accommodate more passengers.

It's part of a $485 million federal investment in America’s airports.

In a press release, the Federal Aviation Administration says, "The [Trump] Administration not only supports infrastructure through funding – it is making it possible to deliver these much-needed improvements more quickly. The Department is working hard to streamline the approval process, cut unnecessary red tape and reduce unnecessary, duplicative regulations that do not contribute to safety."

Gene Richards, the director of aviation at the Burlington International Airport said they are excited about the opportunity. He says they hope to start construction between Fall of 2020 and Spring 2021.