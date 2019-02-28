New fair policing policy considered

A compromise is in the works over Vermont's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy allowing cities and towns to make their own rules.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont has long claimed the policy doesn't go far enough in protecting undocumented immigrants. It directs state troopers not to ask about immigration status during investigations but does not prevent officers from sharing information with the feds.

The U.S. Justice Department just ruled that Vermont State Police are following federal law on immigration enforcement. And therefore, released grant money being withheld from the state's drug task force.

But now a bill presented to the House Judiciary Committee would allow local agencies to adopt their own policing policies-- that could be even more restrictive-- about what is shared with federal authorities.

The ACLU admits the feds could come after those municipalities, though, like they did the state.

"If that municipality is the recipient of grants under the program that municipality has the decision as to A, whether the threats are unlawful. And B, even if the DOJ threatens to withhold funds, maybe they feel they're standing up for the immigrant community is more important than funds from the federal government," said Lia Ernst, an attorney for the Vermont ACLU.

If municipalities don't adopt their own policing policies, the state one kicks in under the proposal. It has support from Vermont's attorney general and advocacy groups for undocumented immigrants.