New food pantry opens on UVM campus

Some college students survive off of food like ramen noodles and peanut butter, but the University of Vermont says that unhealthy diet can jeopardize their education. Now, Rally Cat's Cupboard, a new food pantry is open on campus.

"It's taken a couple years, but we're open now," said Jillian Scannell, the UVM Student Government President.

Three years since a UVM study revealed one in five students didn't know where they'd get their next meal at one point in time while attending the school.

"That really shocked a lot of people. I have to say for students, I don't think it was that shocking. I think it's something we knew was going on," said Scannell.

The finding sparked an initiative to come up with a solution. One of those ideas was putting a food pantry right on campus.

"We worked with folks across campus in order to find this space, and you'll see the shelves, we didn't have to build any shelving. It was sort of made for us," said Scannell. "We really wanted a space so someone could swing by on their way back to their dorm or between classes."

But will the addition cupboard drain already dwindling donations in the Burlington area?

"We're not concerned about that. We're excited that students will have access to food right there at UVM. We understand that a lot of folks maybe don't feel comfortable coming here, or it's more of a matter of convenience, so if that works best, we're happy to support that program," said Anna McMahon with Feeding Chittenden.

In fact, Feeding Chittenden leaders say they're interested in partnering with the Rally Cat's Cupboard to ensure it's stocked at all times.

"Kind of the key is to work together on that as opposed to looking at it as competing for those same resources," said McMahon.

That means helping UVM get the resources students need to build balanced meals.

The Rally Cat's Cupboard will join Feeding Chittenden as a Vermont Food Bank Network chapter, so they can buy food in bulk for cheap; including fresh produce, dairy, and vegetables.

"It's really important to make sure people are able to have access to a variety of foods and not just live on simple carbohydrates that are, you know, a dollar for a pound of pasta," said Nicole Reilly, a UVM Dietician.

"What we've been saying all along is that we want our students to succeed, and they can't do that if they feel hungry," said Scannell.

All students have to do is show their student ID, making it a no questions asked policy.

"There's a couple different reasons for that. The first is just to make sure that all folks feel comfortable coming. There can sometimes be a stigma around having to use a food pantry, so if folks feel like their information is going to be used, they might be less likely to come," said Scannell.

The Rally Cat's Cupboard is serving students right now, and once that thousand dollar grant from Sodexo that funded it is spent, organizers say they will rely on the community to bring in donations.