New footbridge installed in Montpelier

Montpelier has a new pedestrian bridge downtown.

The metal span was dropped into place over the North Branch of the Winooski River Wednesday. Two cranes moved the two sections of bridge into place alongside an existing train bridge.

The bridge will allow the city's recreation path to expand and keep pedestrians from illegally crossing the train bridge.

The bridge and path are being constructed as part of a new multi-modal transportation facility. Assistant City Manager Sue Allen says all of the projects should be completed by August.