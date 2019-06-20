New fund to help Vermont victims of fraud

New help is on the way for Vermonters who have been the victims of investment fraud.

This week, the Department of Financial Regulation announced it's creating a new fund to help victims get some of their money back when they can't get full restitution in these fraud cases.

The money in the fund will come from settlements with the state, so no taxpayer money is going into this.

Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak says often in these types of frauds, the money gets spent quickly and victims never get paid back.

"So these would be frauds, the classic sort of Ponzi-scheme frauds where you get involved in something and there were a lot of promises and a lot of guarantees, but at the end of the day it was really not something that was truthful and there were really a lot of misrepresentations and someone has fallen victim to that fraud," Pieciak said.

It's not retroactive. It's effective July 1. So if you've already been a victim of investment fraud, unfortunately, this fund can't help you. But you can apply within two years of getting a final order. You'll get-- at most-- $25,000 or 25 percent of the restitution. Seniors or vulnerable people may be able to get more back.

The fund will be set up by the end of the year.

