New funding to help with hazardous waste in Chittenden County

New funding is on the way to help with hazardous waste in Chittenden County.

The Chittenden Solid Waste District is getting $106,000 from the state to held educate Vermonters about the proper disposal of hazardous waste, and for the collection of it. The grant money comes from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Hazardous waste can include everything from batteries and household cleaning supplies, to paint and propane canisters. CSWD collects more than 600,000 pounds of the waste each year.