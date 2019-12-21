New gallery features Vermont artists

If you're looking for a new place to check out some local crafts and products, head to Essex. The ArtHound Gallery opened about 2 and a half months ago, at the outlets on Essex Way. It's one of the largest galleries in the state, featuring more than 150 Vermont artists, in all types of media.

Artists and authors, John and Jennifer Churchman are behind the gallery and say so far, so good.

"It's been great. Every week it gets better and better and everyday we add more artists, so it's really exciting to see them come in," says John Churchman.

Today marks the official start to winter, so the ArtHound Gallery is hosting a Winter Solstice Celebration from 4 PM to 7 PM tonight. There will be a wine tasting, music and refreshments along with a chance to meet the artists.

Churchman says, "We just really want to introduce ourselves to the public so that they know if they're looking for, from a painting to a card. We have one of the larger collections in Vermont and a lot of different products."

The first product sold at The ArtHound Gallery was a SteampunkPro Lamp. They're lamps inspired by 19th century industrial machinery with unique on and off switches. You'll meet the man behind the lamps Monday night at 6 PM during Made in Vermont.