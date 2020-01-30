New green technology tackles toxins in the air

New green technology is bringing clean air to some of the world's most polluted cities.

To some, it’s an eyesore, but to others, it’s a breath of fresh air. With London fighting a pollution problem, unconventional walls of green are sprouting up as a solution.

"This is immediate. As soon as you install it, it’s working," said Sukhbir Sidhu, who helped set up London’s first "CityTree."

It’s an unusual innovation that works as a filter. The walls of moss absorb polluted air and harmful toxins from buses and cars, then push purified air out the other side.

"That's their nourishment. They eat the pollution from the air and what's left is cleaner air," Sidhu explained.

Benches are attached so people can sit back and breathe it all in.

According to the creators, one structure has the air cleaning power of nearly 300 trees.

The city, with limited green space, contributes to Britain’s poor air quality, which is considered a national health emergency. Mother and doctor Arianne Warren sees the impact firsthand.

"We see a lot of children with asthma and wheezing because of the air quality here,'' she said.

"CityTrees" debuted in Germany five years ago. Since then, the company has put down roots in places like Hong Kong, Paris and Amsterdam.

"It's about time cities got off the fence and started doing something," Sidhu said.

The company wants to branch out to America by next year. Cities in New York, California and Texas hope to cultivate the next tree.

Each "CityTree" structure costs about $40,000.